The Last of Us season 2 may feature cut level from video game

While it feels fair to say that The Last of Us season 2 is going to feature a lot of content from the second video game, there may still be surprises. What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, let’s just say that there’s something from a cut part of the source material that could make it into the show coming up!

Why do this? Well, one thought may be that it will work better on the HBO drama than it would have in the game; also, we do know there may be a need to stretch out the story a little bit. Season of The Last of Us is not going to be the final one, at least based on what we’ve heard over the past year. However, it remains to be seen if a third game is ever going to come to fruition.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what executive producer Neil Druckmann had to say about what could be coming:

“As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show … I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show.”

Filming for the second season is slated to come out at some point moving into the new year, and the plan is for it to return at some point in 2025. More than likely, there will be more details that emerge in the months to come, but just remember that this is one of HBO’s biggest hits and they will put a lot into this.

