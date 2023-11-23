The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey looks towards filming

If you are out there passionately excited to see The Last of Us season 2 arrive on HBO, just go ahead and remember this. In just a matter of months, filming could be underway!

To date, we’ve already heard that production will be taking place in British Columbia this time around, and we are hopeful that before the spring begins, cameras will be underway for Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, and the rest of the cast — though there is obviously a lot that goes into it, in between location availability and what is going on with the cast.

Speaking to Collider recently, Ramsey themselves indicated that it does appear as though they still don’t have any exact dates for filming, either:

“[We begin shooting] next year. No, I do actually know. I mean, I temporarily know … Things are changing all the time, I think with the strikes, obviously now they’re finished, that’s amazing and we can actually get going and we can talk about it, but I think it’s delayed a couple of things, and availability and stuff. So we’ll see, but it will happen at some point early next year, which is exciting.”

Now, it is also worth remembering that HBO has already confirmed that the next batch of episodes are going to be airing at some point in 2025, which means that the producers will probably need to get things going by the summer to make that happen. In addition to it taking a number of months to film a series like this, you also have everything in post-production to think about! There is so much different stuff that, collectively, goes into making a series like this work. Let’s just hope that it proves to be worth the wait, no matter when we get it.

