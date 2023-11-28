A Murder at the End of the World episode 4: Was Darby targeted?

One of the great things about a show like A Murder at the End of the World is that in the hours following an episode, a ton of different ideas enter your mind.

Take, for example, with the near-murder that we saw at the end of episode 4. For a few moments, it looked as though Alice Braga’s character of Sian was going to be killed off after the helmet was trapped on her head; however, an emergency procedure kept that from happening.

Here is where things do get a bit more interesting: Was Sian ever the intended target? After all, consider this: So far, the murderer on the show has worked really hard to ensure that nobody knows the truth. First, they took out Bill, who clearly uncovered something they deemed dangerous. From there, they killed Rohan, who was ready to tell Darby something prior to his death. It would make sense that Darby was next, and that they actually targeted the wrong helmet by mistake or by circumstance. If you recall, Darby was not wearing hers at the end of the episode.

Is it possible that both Darby and Sian were meant to be targeted? There is a chance of that, just as there is a chance still that Sian is the killer and she accidentally put her own life in peril. All of this does make the picture all the more perplexing with these characters in Iceland — where they have been stranded due to a storm. Otherwise, you ahve to assume that so many of them would have high-tailed it straight out of town already. There aren’t a lot of benefits that seemingly come from staying put here, at least based on what we have seen so far.

