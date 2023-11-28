Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 11/28?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS, and can the same be said for FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

Within this particular piece, let’s just say that there is a little bit of good and bad news. Why not start with the positive? After all, we are elated to share that production on the crime drama is now back in action after a fairly sizable break. However, at the same time it only just started, meaning that there are no new episodes tonight, let alone for the rest of the year. These shows will be coming back next year; the challenge is just waiting until we get around to February.

So what will be different for these shows moving forward? In the case of International, there is a new showrunner on board. Meanwhile, over on Most Wanted Shantel VanSanten is moving her character of Nina Shore over after recurring on the flagship show over the years. She seems to be filling the gap left by Alexa Davalos, who is no longer a main part of that show.

Tonally, we don’t anticipate that there are going to be any huge changes across the board here. Why would there be? All three of these series have a pretty good sense of what they are and the sort of content that they want to bring to the table. Meanwhile, executive producer Dick Wolf also has a really established formula that has proven successful for decades — give people action-packed and dramatic standalone cases, but also mix some of that with character stories where you get to know the agents better.

Due to the late start, we know that all of these shows are going to be shorter — think along the lines of 13 episodes or somewhere close to that.

Related – Check out some other news right now on the FBI franchise, including our thoughts on a crossover this season

What do you think we will be seeing across the entire FBI franchise in February?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







