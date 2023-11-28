Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 spoilers: More on Higgins, Jin!

In just one week’s time we’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 17, and there is definitely a lot to prepare for! The December 6 episode is coming on the air after a hiatus due to the holidays, and there is one thing that especially makes it stand out: The chance to watch Magnum and Higgins work on separate cases.

Why is this happening? Well, a part of it may be tied to something that we have discussed in the past: Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters thinking that spending a little more time apart may actually aid them further in their relationship. It is not a crazy thing to think about, all things considered, when you remember that working with each other and dating can be really time-consuming and you don’t have a lot of opportunities to breathe. Don’t view this as any cause for concern; instead, it may just be an opportunity for the two of them to grow further.

If you haven’t heard as of yet, the Magnum story within this episode (titled “Consciousness of Guilt”) will have him working more with Katsumoto. Meanwhile, the Higgins story will feature her teaming up with Jin — you can get another reminder of this via the show’s writers’ room on Twitter. Personally, we love the idea of this story just because Jin and Higgy feel like total opposites in a lot of ways; how are they going to work together?

In the end, we do think that this is one of those stories that you can really dive into once you have a show that is so deep into its run. We’re not sure that this is anywhere near as easy to pull off when you are earlier on in a series’ run.

