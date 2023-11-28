Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere: Kelli Giddish returning

While we may be waiting until January 18 to see the Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere, we have more news to share now worth celebrating! The producers clearly want to give us something good after the long wait, and that includes getting to see Kelli Giddish back as Amanda Rollins.

The news of Kelli’s return to the show was first reported by TVLine, and this marks her second appearance to the franchise since her original departure last season. The site notes that it remains unclear if she will be turning up again down the road, but we sure hope so. Thanks to her relationship with Carisi and the friendships she still holds with Benson and everyone else at SVU, it would make sense for her to turn up here and there. Of course, we wouldn’t be opposed to her coming back full-time, but that’s not something we want to get our hopes up for at this point.

In general, there are a lot of questions that the producers will need to look at early on in Law & Order: SVU season 25. Is there a substantial time jump between seasons and if so, where does that leave certain characters at now? Is Elliot Stabler back after going away for a while on the job? That may be more of a question for Organized Crime, but we know that it does impact Mariska Hargitay’s character a great deal.

In addition to Giddish coming back for the premiere, we tend to think that there will be some other noteworthy appearances here and there from other guest stars. After all, this is one of those franchises that does a great job at bringing in familiar faces for meaty roles, even if it is just for a single episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

