The Crown season 6 episode 5 spoilers: More on William, Kate

The Crown season 6 episode 5 is a little more than two weeks away from launching at Netflix, and the remaining six episodes are the final ones. We’ve known for a while now that the series will be stopping long before present-day and yet, there are still some notable moments beyond the death of Princess Diana that are going to be chronicled. Take, for example, the marriage of Charles and Camilla, and then also the early days of William and Kate. There have already been re-telling of that romance elsewhere, so how much is the show going to focus on it here? That remains to be seen, but we know from recently-released photos that the famed fashion show with Kate will be featured over the course of the episodes.

To get a few more specifics on what the focus of The Crown season 6 part 2 is going to be, go ahead and see the recently-released logline below:

Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

Obviously, we anticipate that the remainder of The Crown is going to be emotional, but also more familiar in some ways to viewers who remember this particular era. It is a very different sort of adaptation in a way from what we saw during the earlier era of the hit show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

