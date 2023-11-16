The Crown season 6 episode 5 return date over at Netflix

Following the big premiere date on Netflix, do you want to know The Crown season 6 episode 5 return date? Or, more insight on the future?

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting here that you are going to have a chance to see six more episodes of the Royal drama, meaning that there is a lot of other great stuff coming. With that being said, the streaming service is going to make you wait a little while longer.

Why do this? Well, the easiest answer we can give you here is money, given that they want to ensure that you stick with the service for more than just a single month. It may also give them a little more time to polish the second batch of episodes, but that part of things seems to come secondary.

As to what’s going to be happening within the second part of the final season, we know that there are some important Royal milestones coming, especially when it comes to the next generation who could someday sit on the throne. For those who have not heard for whatever reason, the show is not going to be moving forward all the way to the present; that’s not something that you have to think about for the time being.

In general, we do think that the legacy of The Crown has been established already as one of the best prestige dramas of the past decade. We don’t think that anything is going to change with that moving forward; however, at the same time it is obviously better if this show does find a way to stick the landing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

