The Crown season 6: How series finale will tackle Elizabeth’s death

We probably don’t have to tell you this, but the events of The Crown season 6 are going to prove to be emotional. After all, the series finale has the challenge of tying together the story of the past several years, while also addressing the eventual death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Now, we should note that the series finale actually ends in the mid-2000’s, so the story itself will not directly tackle the Queen’s passing. A part of this is creative, given that it would take an enormous time jump for Peter Morgan and the creative team to tackle that. Also, it is worth noting here that the tragic death of Diana is a huge part of season 6 as it is.

Speaking to Variety, Morgan notes that there were some changes made to the end of the series following the Queen’s death, at least in terms of the messaging that was put into the story:

“We’d all been through the experience of the funeral … So because of how deeply everybody will have felt that, I had to try and find a way in which the final episode dealt with the character’s death, even though she hadn’t died yet.”

While The Crown has certainly faced some elements of controversy with the Royal Family, we also do think that there is a certain affection that the creative team has towards certain figures. Because of that, there is a real desire behind the scenes to not exploit anyone’s passing or headlines for viewership. As so many of you know already, this is already an extremely popular series without having to stoop to any particular level of controversy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

