The Crown season 6: Could a prequel be coming after the fact?

We know that The Crown season 6 is coming to Netflix in parts, with the first half of it arriving in just under a month.

Of course, we do tend to think that the streaming service would love to be thinking beyond just this, and for a pretty darn good reason. We are speaking here about one of the most popular shows in their entire catalogue, and one that has allowed for an opportunity to dive into a lot of different parts of Royal history. It also has received plenty of rave reviews and a strong critical reception.

So is there still a chance at something more? We’re not getting a season 7, and nor are we going to see The Crown itself go all the way up to the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. However, in a new interview with Variety, executive producer Peter Morgan notes that he does have another idea for a prequel that he could explore at some point down the road:

“I do have an idea … But first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together.”

Will this actually happen?

Our response to this, at least at the moment, is that it is something that is going to happen eventually — it is mostly a matter of when rather than if. We don’t think that Netflix is going to put any pressure on Morgan or anyone else to rush this product along, but the knowledge of it potentially being there should at least generate a little bit of enthusiasm for a good while.

For the time being, we just advise you to be prepared for a lot of emotions when we do see the arrival of season 6 next month.

Do you want to see a prequel for The Crown following the show’s season 6 launch?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

