The Crown season 6 premiere date, split season format revealed

The Crown season 6 is going to Netflix next month, and we hope that you are ready for an emotional goodbye. These are the final episodes, and the streaming service is making sure that the end arrives in a particularly drawn-out manner.

Today, Netflix confirmed that on Thursday, November 16, you are going to see the first four episodes premiere. According to the official logline, these will “depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.” We do not see the need to elaborate beyond this; if you know history, then you are aware of how emotionally devastating all of this is.

Meanwhile, the final six episodes are going to be launching on Thursday, December 14. This part of the logline gives you a much better sense of where the show is going to cap things off:

“Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion … [As] she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairy tale in William and Kate.”

We don’t necessarily think that the show is going to be giving us a lot when it comes to William and Kate, mostly because they don’t have to and that story is also pretty well-known. Also, The Crown is one of those shows that could, at least in theory, go on forever. There had to be some sort of spot where the producers determined it best to say goodbye to this particular world.

