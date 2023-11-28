Blue Bloods season 14 filming: More of Danny and Baez!

As some of you out there may be aware, yesterday brought great news with the official start of Blue Bloods season 14 production. With that in mind, isn’t it nice to have a few teases here and there of what’s happening?

Obviously, the cast and crew are not going to share anything that is too much of a spoiler; however, it is nice to get a fun look at some actors behind the scenes! If you head over to the official Instagram Stories for Donnie Wahlberg, for example, you can see the actor alongside Marisa Ramirez for even more fun Danny – Baez shots. The two returned to the set on yesterday, and we tend to imagine that you are going to see more of what you love for both characters moving forward — think a fantastic friendship, plus some great cases.

If you have not heard yet, the fourteenth season of the series is going to be the final one; by virtue of that, we do also think that we’re going to see the bar set higher than ever for some element of drama and change. A lot of Blue Bloods has been defined over the years by a steady hand, mostly in that you know what is going to happen within the world of the Regans the vast majority of the time. This is an opportunity for the show to do something a little bit different, at least if that is something they are interested in doing. As for whether or not they go there with some long-loved ideas (including a romantic bond for Danny and Baez), that remains to be seen.

Remember that the first part of the 18-episode final season is going to arrive on Friday, February 16. Meanwhile, the second part is going to arrive when we get around to fall 2024.

