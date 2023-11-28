Beacon 23 season 1 finale: How does it carry into season 2?

You could understandably argue that it is too early to have deep conversations on the Beacon 23 season 1 finale, given that it is still weeks away from airing. Yet, this is one of those shows that facilitates discussion! It’s such a complex and yet, still intimate show that seems to be heavily about relationships, trauma, and ambition. Sure, there is a lot of science fiction here, but there’s a lot of relatable personal stuff as well.

A big part of what makes the first season so interesting is the simple fact that a season 2 was ordered long before the premiere aired, and these stories largely filmed back to back. That presented a unique opportunity for executive producer Glen Mazzara and the entire team to plan ahead.

With this in mind, how did the two-season order impact how the first season wrapped up? Here is some of what the EP had to say to Collider on the subject:

There were certainly discussions about, what would be the end of Season 1? What would be the beginning of Season 2? But we did understand the story. Maybe it was just the usual discussions about, what is the best possible ending for Season 1? What is the best possible beginning for Season 2? What does Season 2 set up? Once you know that you have two seasons to tell your story, you can relax and address that opportunity. A lot of times, there’s pressure on a Season 1 finale to get the Season 2. With this, we just had to make it great. We just had to tell our story and be true to the characters and be true to the world and surprise the audience. It didn’t have the pressure that I’ve had when I’ve done other shows, where you’re waiting to hear about a Season 2 pick-up.

Odds are, the end of Beacon 23 season 1 will just serve as a way to set the stage for the next chapter. It doesn’t have to be some life-or-death cliffhanger; instead, you just want to keep people intrigued about what else could be coming. There are certainly a lot of mysteries that could be explored, so we are excited to dive into more of those.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

