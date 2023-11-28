A Murder at the End of the World episode 4: Did Sian die?

We certainly had a feeling entering A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 that another character could die. Was it Sian?

Well, for at least a good chunk of the episode, it did 100% feel like this is what we were about to see. After all, consider the fact that she was almost trapped within her helmet and it took an emergency procedure to get her out! Luckily, she is still alive, and the show managed to avoid having yet another person at the retreat killed off.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

Now that we have said this, we do think the events of this episode overall have raised some pretty interesting questions. Take, for example, whether or not Sian somehow managed to stage what happened to throw off evidence of her being the killer … as unlikely as that seems. Is it possible that she is the killer or an accomplice and still didn’t see this coming?

We certainly do think that Sian as a suspect to watch at this point for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that she may have a significant axe to grind against Andy and his company after some of the funding for the space program was slowly pulled. Maybe she is in cahoots with Lee or someone else to help them, under the presumption that in due time, she gets to be an astronaut once again. Would this be the craziest thing ever? We certainly do not think so.

In general, it is probably way too early in A Murder at the End of the World to pin down one suspect. Yet, it is also clear at the same time that David and Sian both had their fair share of issues, and also that Oliver has been working on some robotics technology so dangerous, it could be worth killing over.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight entering A Murder at the End of the World episode 5

What did you think about Sian’s overall story on A Murder at the End of the World episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







