Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9 video: Tyler, Mercedes’ future

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9 arrive on ABC. What can we say about it?

Well, if there is one story that could define at least the early part of what we’re going to see here, it serious discussions featuring some of the remaining couples. We are at a point now where everyone has to work that much harder to better assess their future and understandably so. Nobody wants a hollow proposal, and not all relationships are destined to go the distance.

So where are things right now when it comes to a key couple here in Tyler and Mercedes? They’ve had a good run so far this season, but a new sneak preview over on Instagram makes us at least a little bit worried for whatever the future could be for the two of them. There does seem to be some uncertainty here that they are not communicating fully and at this point, that has to be a cause for concern to a certain extent. Will they be better when the cameras are not on? There’s a chance of that, but we don’t think that you can sit here and say that anything is guaranteed.

Remember now that this Bachelor in Paradise episode is starting an hour later at 10:00 due to the Golden Bachelor finale. There is a lot less room to see everything go down, but we are still excited to see how much can be crammed in.

Also, can we go ahead and hope for some sort of proposal at the end of all of this? Is that really too much to ask after sitting through a lot of nonsense so far.

