Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

There are a couple of things worth noting already about Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 9 — in particular, that the finale is close! There are only a couple of episodes still to come, and that means that a lot of people are going to need to make some big decisions.

Are Aven and Kylee going to make things work? Are Jess and Blake, meanwhile, breaking up for good? Obviously, at this point there are going to be a lot of tears, and there could be a few people departing before we even get to the end of the season.

The first thing to remember here is that Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9 is going to air on November 30 — the show is off for Thanksgiving. For a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the official synopsis:

After a season of romance, full of twists and turns like never before, time is running out, but the beach is hotter than ever! With only one rose ceremony standing between the remaining couples and the end of paradise, the beachgoers are feeling the pressure to lock in their connections. Shocking breakups, unexpected exits and more lead to rocky waters, but will new self-discoveries and the existing solid connections prevail? Only time will tell.

(TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Does this show need a shake-up?

We’re starting to think so. There are a lot of people who tend to get lost in the shuffle here, and we honestly think a different setting after so many years could be interesting. While there is still some entertainment that comes from the series, are parts of it a little bit too expected? We’re starting to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now, including a few more details!

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







