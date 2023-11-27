Dancing with the Stars 32: Jason Mraz previews semifinal routine

Tomorrow night’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode is the semifinals, and clearly a huge one for just about everyone involved.

For Jason Mraz, it may be easy to assume on paper that he is a sure thing to make it to the final part of the competition. He’s coming off of his first perfect score of the season during the Taylor Swift tribute, and he’s got a pretty significant fan base. However, voting still matters, as anything can happen at any given moment!

Beyond Mraz being a great dancer, we do think that there is one other thing significantly aiding him heading into tomorrow night’s show: Song choice. After all, he will be doing a routine set to “I Won’t Give Up,” which is known as one of his most-popular songs. It’s going to be emotional and, of course, there is so much more to these lyrics than first meets the eye.

If you head over to the link here, you can learn a little bit more about “I Won’t Give Up” as a song, both in terms of its romantic meaning but also a personal one, as it was about believing and championing yourself through hard times. This can work well for this routine, as he and partner Daniella Karagach had quite a journey so far this season overcoming some obstacles, including a stretch of time where it looked like they were getting underscored.

We do think doing a routine to one of his biggest songs will help Jason tremendously on the show, but there is still a lot of competition! There are a ton of really strong dancers this season, and you could argue that he, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and Xochitl Gomez are all enormous threats to win.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars 32, including other spoilers for tomorrow night

Do you think that Jason Mraz is going to advance to the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







