Chicago Fire season 12: Ready for filming to start?

For everyone out there who is excited for Chicago Fire season 12, here is another reason to be: Filming is right around the corner!

There are a number of indications out there already that the cast and crew are going to be back working on the crime drama tomorrow, and we certainly hope that we’re going to have a little bit more to share on that subject sooner rather than later. Why wouldn’t we?

Our hope here, of course, is that when the cameras are rolling, we’ll get almost immediately some new teases with the cast and crew back on set. Sure, we don’t expect any huge spoilers, but do we need them? For the time being, we’ll just settle for anything that is a visual reminder that everything is moving forward with the Firehouse 51 crew once more.

If there is one story we expect to take center stage in the premiere, it is the fate of Mouch — just remember for a moment what we saw at the end of season 11! How could we not want something more on that and pretty soon? When we get to the other side of this cliffhanger, we’re sure that the focus can shift over to some other things including whatever the future could hold for Severide and Stella — it has been reported already that Taylor Kinney will be back for the new season, so we have to hope that the producers aren’t going to make us wait for any particularly big reveals in regards to that.

As for when we are going to have a chance to see season 12…

At the moment, the plan is for the entire franchise to launch again on Wednesday, January 17. This is always subject to change, but we have a hard time thinking of a reason why it would.

