Doctor Who video: David Tennant on Fourteenth Doctor’s style

We’ve had a chance now to see the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, or at least the first part of it. Isn’t it easy to feel gleeful right now? We tend to think that “The Star Beast” surpassed even some of our wildest expectations, at least when it comes to entertainment and also showing us the imagination of returning showrunner Russell T. Davies.

For the sake of this particular article, why not talk a little bit about the Fourteenth Doctor’s fashion? We know that the outfit for The Doctor is a huge extension of them, and there are so many of them that are iconic. For David Tennant, the situation is unique since we are talking about someone who has already been The Doctor in the past. You want to incorporate some elements of that history, while at the same time bring something a little bit different to the table. In its own way, you can make the argument that this is a delicate balancing act.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter page, you can see some new footage featuring Tennant describing his new set of threads. This is absolutely meant to mimic on some level what he wore before as The Doctor, while at the same time bringing some new elements to the table. After all, this version of his character has some key similarities and differences to who he was before so many regeneration cycles before. There are new traits that help to define him, and those cannot be forgotten about.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more great stuff with Tennant, Catherine Tate, and others when the next Doctor Who episode “Wild Blue Yonder” officially arrives this weekend.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including some more insight when it comes to the next episode

What do you want to see moving forward from David Tennant on Doctor Who moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







