Fargo season 5 episode 3: Can Dot find any allies?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fargo season 5 episode 3 in just over 24 hours, it feels clear already that Dot Lyon is in big trouble.

After all, just think about what we know already: Roy Tillman knows where she is, and we don’t tend to think that he’s going to stop tailing her anytime soon. Unfortunately for her, she also does not have a lot of allies on her side — she has her husband Wayne, but it doesn’t seem like Lorraine or anyone else is really with her. Meanwhile, Roy is the Sheriff, which means that it is going to be really hard to find a lot of people willing to cross him. She’s got her work cut out for her, and that is putting it in the most mild terms possible.

So is there anyone that she can look to for help at this point? We do think that two of the more interesting players to watch right now are Witt and Indira, who are both in law enforcement, but also still seem to be guided by some sense of morality. We don’t think that they would be in lockstep with Roy, but they also may not be aware of the full story as of yet. There are a lot of pieces of information that probably need to be cleared up, but who is going to be the one to do it?

Given that each season of Fargo is self-contained, that means that Dot has to hope for some good news and fast if she hopes to turn things at all around here. She can’t count on really having any allies, which is why entering episode 3, one of our biggest points of curiosity is going to be seeing what she thinks the right move is moving forward.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

