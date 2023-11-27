Chicago Med season 9: Ready for the start of filming?

We’re coming out of one momentous day in Thanksgiving; if you are a fan of Chicago Med, it may be high time to celebrate another!

So what are we talking about? Well, let’s just say that the start of production for the medical drama is right around the corner. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Jessy Schram (who plays the part of Hannah Asher) made it clear that she is heading back to the Windy City. You can go ahead and be prepared for cameras to be rolling sooner rather than later. (Sometimes, it can be tricky to label a specific day for it; we’ll confirm that once we actually hear about people being on set.)

We know that for Chicago Med and the entire franchise, this is going to be some of the most jam-packed production periods that we’ve had a chance to see. After all, remember that the hope here is to be able to make 13 episodes within a reasonably compressed window, and that may mean some long work hours every single step of the way. Luckily, we do think that this is one of those shows that can be really efficient thanks to it having a contained set — you don’t really have to venture out of the hospital all that much!

One of the most interesting things to us about season 9, at least for now, is whether or not the series can really handle all of the changes that are afoot. Remember for a moment that both Nick Gehlfuss and Brian Tee are no longer in the cast, and that means that this show is going to need to rely on a number of other people to fill the void. Luckily, we know that this is a franchise well-known for being malleable, as they have handled a multitude of noteworthy exits already.

