Chicago Med season 9: When could we see first footage?

If you are excited to see Chicago Med season 9 over at NBC, we absolutely don’t blame you! This has been a really long wait!

Luckily, we do still have some good news to share here. The series is officially coming back on the air when you get around to Wednesday, January 17! It’s nice to have a specific day to look forward to now and as we move forward, we’re looking forward to a handful of other details being revealed.

With production starting back up shortly after Thanksgiving, it does feel like now is the first time to pose the following: When are we going to get the first promo with new footage for what’s ahead? Is that going to be out there at some point pretty soon?

Well, for the time being, here is what we would say — you’re probably being a little too optimistic if you think that we’re getting something before late December. The top priority with the cast and crew has to be just making sure that they get some episodes together, and we feel like NBC will be patient while that happens rather than forcing some early material to get in a promo.

Honestly, it would be more than fine if the first Chicago Med promo comes out at some point in early January, given that this would still give the network a couple of weeks in order to better set the stage for what is next. Do they really need more time? We don’t personally think so. This show is going to generate some big ratings no matter when it comes back, as it has one of the most loyal followings out of any series out there. The same goes for every other one under the One Chicago banner.

