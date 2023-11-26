Is Annika new tonight on PBS? More season 3 discussion

Is Annika new tonight on PBS? If you are hoping to get something more of the British period drama, we more than understand.

After all, did you see that shocking ending to last week’s episode coming? It feels like the title character (played by Nicola Walker) is going to be taking on a case that is more close to home than she ever could have imagined. This sets the stage for another chapter of the story that will feature a number of new twists, turns, and certainly some mysteries.

It does appear that we are likely going to be getting more of the series at some point down the road — but, unfortunately, that will not be tonight. Instead, it feels as though we’re going to be waiting several months, if not longer, to see more of this story down the road. We hope to see it back in the fall of 2024, but an important thing to remember here is that PBS can go by the beat of their own drum when it comes to this sort of show. This is not a traditional network TV show and because of that, they have so many more options as to 1) what they want to do and 2) when they want to deliver something more for viewers out there.

We don’t think that an Annika season 3 needs to reinvent the wheel or do a lot of things that are dramatically different. With that in mind, we tend to think that the priority moving forward simply has to be to just continue to highlight the cast and give us some intriguing mysteries that we haven’t seen before. The latter is easier said than done, but we think that the setting can be helpful, especially when it comes to things that American viewers don’t often get an opportunity to see.

