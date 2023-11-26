American Horror Story: Delicate part 2: An announcement soon?

Based on a lot of the information out there, we’re optimistic that American Horror Story: Delicate will resume filming shortly. We are on the other side now of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the Thanksgiving holiday and with that, it does make some sense for the cast and crew to be back at it.

After all, consider this for a moment here — FX benefits from having this hiatus be as short as they possibly can, and they won’t want to draw this out for some extremely long period of time. If they can wrap filming in December or January, if possible, they would be thrilled.

So when are we going to get some sort of actual announcement on the future? We’d obviously love for it to happen this month but at the same time, we have to be patient here. The reality is that FX may want cameras rolling again before they put other news out there, and they often don’t have a lot of lead-up time between announcements with this show and the episodes airing.

So what will the future hold?

Remember here that the last time we saw American Horror Story: Delicate air, it was with a story that showed that Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) may have done something truly sinister, which only leads to more theories that she is either the devil or some other sort of nefarious figure. We do think that the show wants you to at least be suspicious of a few different things at this point, but where will the actual story go? There may be a few more twists and turns coming, so we advise you to be prepared for that already.

