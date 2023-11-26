Loki season 3: Show EP on story possibilities

As many of you may be aware at this point, there is no confirmation of a Loki season 3 renewal coming on Disney+ down the road. As a matter of fact, you could even argue that the idea of it is a little unlikely at the moment. After all, there isn’t much of a reason to think that we’re 100% going to get more with the way that season 2 ended. If we do, we could be stuck waiting for a good while to see it.

So what could another season look like, if it happens? Could you do Loki without the title character, who seems to have a pretty specific position now within the larger MCU? Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Kevin Wright discusses the idea, including whether it would make sense to shift this offer into some sort of spin-off:

“For two seasons, I’ve loved working with this team… I would love to keep telling those stories with them, in this world … I don’t think any of us would ever want to rush into a Season 3 if there’s not a good story to tell. But I think this team could go off and tell other stories. Maybe it’s not Loki Season 3. Maybe there’s something we can continue to do at the TVA, and it’s like our Better Call Saul to Loki‘s Breaking Bad. That would be cool, to me.”

We do think that for the time being, the focus over at Marvel is going to be honing in their properties, while also making things a little less cumbersome. Given what we saw with The Marvels at the box-office recently, we do think that there’s a lot of work that is going to be done to reevaluate everything behind the scenes, and we’ll just have to see what that actually looks like.

For now, can we just rejoice in the fact that season 2 actually had a fitting conclusion? That’s not something that we always tend to get in the world of TV.

