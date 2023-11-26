Fargo season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Dot’s real danger

As we get ourselves prepared to check out Fargo season 1 episode 3 on just a couple of days, what stories stand out most? Well, at present we are looking mostly towards Dot Lyon and the new problem she finds herself facing.

As you may recall, in the premiere Juno Temple’s character saw herself fingerprinted due to an unfortunate incident at a meeting — because of that, Roy Tillman now has a chance to locate her and with that, get her back in his clutches. This is an enormous problem, even though we can assume she will fight tooth and nail at this point to steer clear of them.

The idea of steering clear of them is one of the big question marks that we actually have at the moment. Think about it like this — if you are Dot at this point, how can you manage to really do that? If Roy knows where you are, you’re reliant on either self-defense, a little bit of trickery, or finding some new allies. Do you go off the grid, or try to recreate Home Alone at your place? How many people do you want to clue in on your past? There is so much stuff that, at this point, is worth diving further into.

Given what we do know about this show, we certainly think that events are only going to get crazier and crazier — especially if we see Roy start to become more desperate. He strikes us as the sort of guy used to getting what he wants and because of that, he is going to be pretty relentless in his pursuit. Dot is a real underdog here, but isn’t this what makes it fun?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

