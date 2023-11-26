Yellowstone season 2 episode 9, 10 spoilers: Finale event!

As so many of you may be already aware, Yellowstone season 2 episode 9 and 10 are coming to CBS in one week. This two-part finale event is going to be crazy, intense, and jaw-dropping at times.

We originally saw this finale several years ago when it first aired on Paramount Network, and let’s just say this: We are pretty darn shocked that there is going to be a way that this episode is going to air on network TV at all. It gets pretty darn violent at times, which probably shouldn’t be a shock when you consider what’s ahead between the Dutton family and also the Becks. They have been a significant thorn in their side for most of the season.

Want to get some more insight when it comes to what’s ahead? Then check out the synopses for the two episodes below…

Season 2 episode 9, “Enemies by Monday” – The Duttons gear up for a final fight with the Becks and find that the feud may have dire consequences. Beth helps Monica out of an uncomfortable situation, on YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 2 episode 10, “Sins of the Father” – The feud with the Becks comes to a head as the Duttons scramble to save one of their own, on the second season finale of YELLOWSTONE, Sunday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET /PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What’s happening with the rest of season 5?

As many of you most likely know already, we are going to have a chance to see more of the drama on Paramount Network in November of next year. Filming is going to begin in the spring and unfortunately, there is no word at present as to what sort of role Kevin Costner is going to have — provided that he’s going to have one at all. We’re expecting the latter at this point.

If you haven’t seen the Yellowstone season 2 finale as of yet, what are you expecting to see?

