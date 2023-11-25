Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 25, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve been a roll lately with some pretty solid episodes, so why not keep that going?

Well, we wish that there was some more great news to share on the subject of the late-night comedy show tonight, but this is what we got for the time being: Bad news. Due in part to this weekend being the Thanksgiving holiday, there is no installment on the network for another seven days. This is pretty standard that there is a hiatus on this day, given that it would require the cast and crew to have to work over the holiday otherwise.

When it comes come to the next Saturday Night Live episode, we are going to have a chance to get another great appearance here from Emma Stone! She’s been a frequent host over the years and this time around, the SNL super-fan will be present in order to promote the Showtime series The Curse. We expect some broad comedy but also some really fun impressions at the same time. This is the sort of episode that could feature some cameos, especially now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has been over for a while.

So what about the shows after the fact here? Well, nothing is altogether confirmed, but we do think that there are likely going to be two more installments coming until we get to the Christmas break. SNL tends to be pretty generous with content leading up to the holidays, and we do think that it makes it so much more fun than it would otherwise be.

Who will the next hosts be?

We tend to think there’s a good chance that we are going to learn before the Stone episode arrives, so that’s another thing to keep in mind at the moment.

Related – Do you want to get some highlights from the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live?

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







