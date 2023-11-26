Beacon 23 season 1 episode 4: Did Bart kill Milan?

Just in case you needed a remember that Beacon 23 can be chaotic and unpredictable, episode 4 gave you all the evidence you needed. After all, this episode proved to be both surprising effective and emotional, especially with us diving into the past and getting a chance to learn more about the Beacon and one of the AIs in Bart.

As it turns out, this particular character is far from your normal AI. This is someone who is capable of inflicting a LOT of harm, and that is something that you should be aware of far in advance through the rest of the series. Not only does he lie, but we’ve also learned that this character is very-much capable of murder.

After all, Bart did his best to kill Milan, who indicated further his goal to completely transform the human race using the Artifact. His goal seems to be creating a larger, more collective consciousness that will allow beings to live forever in some way. Bart realizes the problems associated with that and in a lot of ways, he’s not wrong to be concerned about this! Of course, he took it to such an extreme by concocting a scheme where he could try to eliminate this man from the equation, destroying his relationship with Sophie in the process. (She spent the end of the episode trying to tune out Bart being upset within the Beacon.)

As for Milan…

He was effectively transformed into his new self, and we are left to wonder if or how he will surface moving forward. While we don’t tend to think that Sophie is still alive in the present, isn’t it easy to imagine that he is? At the moment, it certainly feels like that could be the case.

What did you think about the events of Beacon 23 season 1 episode 4 overall?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

