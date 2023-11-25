Doctor Who 60th anniversary special: Who is the Boss?

The first part of the Doctor Who anniversary special has arrived on BBC One and Disney+, and isn’t this officially fantastic? This was a perfect celebration of the show we’ve come to know and love over the years, especially with the writing of Russell T. Davies and the performances from David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

The series absolutely felt familiar, but also new and fantastically evolved. The new Tardis feels enormous and stunning on the inside, though of course it also went completely awry by the end of the episode, sending both The Doctor and Donna somewhere completely different in time and space.

Before we dive too far down that rabbit hole right now, let’s just talk about the end of The Meep — or, at least, the imprisonment of The Meep by the end of the episode. Before the villain’s departure, though, we saw a fascinating comment regarding plans to speak to “The Boss” about a being with two hearts a la The Doctor. Who is that? This is the mystery that could course through the rest of the story.

The obvious conclusion to draw here is that the “Boss” is the Toymaker, the character played by Neil Patrick Harris who will surface in part three of the special. However, we also wonder if this is actually something that will carry over into Ncuti Gatwa’s reign as The Doctor starting at Christmas.

Just remember this: If there is one person we almost always refer to as The Doctor’s Big Bad, it is the Master. It is hard to consider anyone else in that role, even if the Daleks and the Cybermen are often around. Sure, Davies may be doing something a bit different this time around, but we don’t think you can simply just say there is a singular candidate for the featured enemy and then no one else.

