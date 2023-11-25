Dancing with the Stars 32: Who is a lock to make finale?

When Tuesday night’s new Dancing with the Stars 32 episode arrives, we know that every person left will be fighting to make the finale. Who is the most likely to make it of the group? At the moment, we tend to view things in groupings. There are two stars who feel like they are sure things and then after that, everything is a little more up in the air.

First things first, let’s look at the near-locks. (Remember, nothing is a sure thing, and viewers still need to vote.)

Ariana Madix – At this point, we do continue to think that the Vanderpump Rules star is the frontrunner. She has been extremely popular on YouTube all season, and she’s been in the headlines constantly for the past several months.

Jason Mraz – He’s the only guy left in the competition, and the moment we heard that he dancing to “I Won’t Give Up” on this upcoming episode, we realized that there is a zero percent chance he’s getting eliminated anytime soon.

As for the three people in relative danger…

Alyson Hannigan – On paper she is the obvious person to go home before the finale, as she is by far the weakest overall dancer. However, she’s also easily the most famous of the three people in this group and we think she’s appealing as someone who has really improved throughout the season.

Charity Lawson – Historically Bachelor Nation has done extremely well on this show and that could help her. Yet, despite her having so many great dances, we don’t think she’s had the big, breakout routine as of yet. That could happen Tuesday, but nothing is guaranteed.

Xochitl Gomez – She has had a perfect score and she may be the most capable of conquering any routine. However, she’s also one of the lesser names in the competition unless you came in as a Marvel fan. Having a popular pro like Val may help her.

