Law & Order: SVU season 25: Filming start date confirmed!

Just in case you wanted some official news on the start of Law & Order: SVU season 25 filming, we’ve got it within!

In a new post on Twitter, none other than Ice-T (Fin) himself noted that production is starting up on Monday, which means for the first time since the spring, the cast and crew will be back together making new episodes. We know that some things in season 25 could look a little different, especially in light of Muncy’s departure. Is there another new character coming on board? Will we see more of Benson and Stabler around each other?

We imagine that for this season in particular, we are going to see things move rather quickly — largely because they have to! Remember for a moment that the show is starting up production significantly later than usual in light of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes coming to a close. This means that the Wolf Entertainment production will need to move rather quickly to get around 13 episodes together. This means that everyone is going to have to work extremely hard; luckily, SVU is an ensemble show and it is a pretty well-oiled machine at this point. Everyone has been working on it for a long time and because of that, most people have a clear sense of how to get things done quite quickly.

In the end, we just hope that the show brings another powerful case on the forefront when it airs on Thursday, January 18. Law & Order: SVU will be joined on that night by every other show in the franchise, and we hope to get at least a few episodes in between this month and February. We are absolutely excited to see everything around the bend at this point!

