Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 5 video: A song?

This weekend Paramount+ is going to be bringing you Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 5. So what can we see?

Well, for starters, you are going to have a chance here in order to see more of the title character with Jackson “Jackrabbit” Cole, and also hear him even sing for a moment! If you head over to Screen Rant, you can see some of what we’re talking about here as the two share a moment, despite Cole actually serving as a prisoner.

This episode, in general, should continue to showcase further the wide array of different variables that exist within the life of Bass Reeves. This is a man working to take his seriously, despite a wide array of near constant problems he runs into from racism to constant danger to, of course, the difficulties that come with being away from his family for long periods of time. You better believe that this is going to be a huge part of what you see within episode 5, and it could be that way for the remainder of the season as well.

Given that Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an anthology, we don’t exactly think that the producers are going to leave anything out this season. We are going to get a full scope of Bass’ life, and that includes a wide array of different challenges that he is going to be forced to take on over time. We really just hope that you are ready for all of those.

Sure, there will be violence that comes with the job, but be prepared for a number of emotional moments spread in throughout. We do think that this series is very much intent to give you a little bit of everything as often as they possibly can.

