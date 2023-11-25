For All Mankind season 4: Why aren’t we seeing more Ellen?

Do you miss Ellen on For All Mankind so far this season? If so, we absolutely understand! She was a huge part of the show the first three seasons, and it is a little bit strange to not have her around.

With that being said, though, there are also some pretty clear reasons why we aren’t seeing more of her, and it has largely to do with both the stories being told and then also the traditional life of ex-Presidents once they are out of the Oval Office. All of a sudden, doesn’t life get a little bit quieter? Jodi Balfour’s character would most likely not be living a life that would be deemed normal, and nor would she be spending a lot of time around NASA, either. This is standard operating procedure much of the time.

As executive producer Ronald D. Moore had to say to the AV Club, the story is the main reason why Ellen is not around more at this point:

…We felt her absence in the show because she was one of the key characters from the beginning. But it also felt like the end of her story to some extent. We might see her again in the series. I’m not saying she can never come back. But once you know she’s been President for two terms, and now she’s an ex-POTUS, it didn’t feel like there was a way to comfortably make her part of the ongoing drama.

At this point the good news when it comes to Ellen’s story is simply a matter of her still being alive — there are a number of other characters within the world of this show that aren’t at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

