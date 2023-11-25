When Calls the Heart season 11: Erin Krakow on finishing filming

As many of you know at this point, we are inching ever closer to the When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere on Hallmark Channel! Filming is now done and by virtue of that, we are inching ever closer to the series coming back on the air. It’s really just a matter, at least for now, of the network announcing a premiere date.

(At the moment, we want to be optimistic that we’re going to see the show back this spring, but nothing is confirmed on that as of yet.)

We know that most of the past few months have felt rather strange within the When Calls the Heart world, mostly due to the fact that many of the cast members were unable to actively promote it due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Earlier this week, Erin Krakow herself shared her first extended message on Instagram since the end of the strike — you can see more of that here in the form of photos. Here is what she had to say as a caption:

It’s been a minute since I’ve been able to post about [When Calls the Heart] (and for good reason – 👏🏼 SAG/AFTRA) so get ready for many BTS gems from Season 10…

…But for now, Happy Season 11 Wrap! I’m beyond grateful for this show and our incredible community!

Filming for season 11 was able to start during the strike due to an interim SAG-AFTRA waiver, and that allowed the show to be on a schedule that was relatively similar to what they’ve had in the past. Moving forward now, our hope is that 1) we get a season 12 and 2) it’s able to also retain a relatively similar window for its own production. Continuity goes a long way, even when creating a fictional world like Hope Valley. You want to connect as many dots as possible, right?

