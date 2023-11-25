Ink Master season 15 episode 7: Is Bobby in trouble?

As we prepare to see Ink Master season 15 episode 7 on Paramount+ next week, it does feel clear that the competition is heightened. Charlene’s elimination this time around was a surprise! She has been a pretty good artist for a good chunk of the season and really, she didn’t put out a bad tattoo by any means.

As a matter of fact, you can argue that the biggest reason for her being eliminated now is simply a matter of her human canvas not being able to sit all that well for the tattoo.

So where are things going to go from here? Well, judging from the preview alone, it looks as though we’re going to be seeing fire front and center in a flash challenge — as for the elimination tattoo, it looks like Bobby is at risk after also being in the bottom four this go-around. Given that he was at one point a major contender to win the whole season, just how concerned should we be? We’d say very. We’re not necessarily rooting for him to leave, but there is no denying that having a lot of drama and unexpected twists here and there is good for the show. You want to make it feel, if possible, as though anyone could go at just about any moment.

What we do also hope is that the next episode forces more of the artists out of their element. The more different styles we get to see on this show, the better off it often is at the end of the season. It allows us to get an Ink Master who seems more worthy of the prize, and also someone who absolutely has a complete body of work from top to bottom. We do tend to think that this matters a good bit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

