Call the Midwife season 13 filming officially wraps!

For everyone out there excited to see Call the Midwife season 13 arrive on BBC One, we do have something great to announce!

Earlier this week, we noted that production of the hit period drama was close to being done and now, we are 100% happy to report that it is. What does this mean? Well, to put it in simple terms, everyone can start to move forward now into the next phase of things, which means editing together the episodes and making sure that they are prepared to air. A series like this does not require a lot of time in post, so that is going to make the whole process a little bit easier than with some other shows that are out there. (See a full post on the official Facebook.)

At the end of the day, this particular process has to be short mostly by virtue of when the series is coming back. The Christmas Special is just over a month away from arriving both in the US and the UK. Meanwhile, we tend to think that season 13 proper will air on BBC One in January and following that, it will be on PBS in the spring.

Story-wise, you really should not expect much that is altogether different from what we have seen so far. After all, remember that this is still a series about Poplar first and foremost, and how this community adapts to some rapid changes that take place all around it. The primary focus remains on the midwives and sisters at Nonnatus House, though we do get spotlights on a few other people, as well.

At the end of the day, the biggest objective that this show has is simply trying to find a way to make you emotional. More often than not, it pulls that off.

