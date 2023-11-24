Beacon 23 season 1 episode 4 promo: Conquering death?

As you prepare to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 4 on MGM+ this weekend, be sure to ask big questions. Take, for starters, matters related to life and death.

Over the years, we have seen about 10,000 different iterations of sci-fi characters making some sort of proclamation about wanting to live forever. Yet, so many of them are still missing a key element to it: The mechanism to try and make it happen. Does a man in Milan have the secret?

If you head over to the official Twitter for MGM+, you can see in advance here a sneak preview for what is coming, one that features this aforementioned character alongside a beacon-keeper named Sophie. This episode is set in the past, and it does feel like in some way, this is all tied to what is going on with Aster and Halan in the present. How is that? That remains to be seen. We get the sense from this preview that there was at least one keeper at the beacon prior to Sophie, and that Halan seems to have figured out a way for everyone to live forever.

Is he telling the truth, or is there some sort of dire consequence to this idea? At the moment, these appear to be some of the questions that Beacon 23 is leaving us to wonder. The whole idea behind this show is to trust no one most of the team, as everyone has another motivation that they’ve got tucked away somewhere.

No matter where this story lands, we are especially excited to check out Barbara Hershey’s performance — we’re getting a great cast at the heart of this series, and that helps to make the stories that much more believable.

