Beacon 23 season 1 episode 4 video: Meet Sophie and Milan

As you prepare for Beacon 23 season 1 episode 4 on MGM+ this weekend, why not learn more about Sophie and Milan? These two are going to be a huge part of this weekend’s new episode, which looks to be set (at least in part) within the past.

So how are these two aforementioned characters going to matter? Well, one of them in Sophie (played by Barbara Hershey) seems to be a beacon keeper long before Halan and Aster’s arrival there. Meanwhile, Milan is a surprise guest, and he seems to have some sort of connection to the beacons themselves.

If you head over to Winter Is Coming, you can see a sneak peek for what lies ahead here that signals that Milan has a difficult time visiting the beacons, mostly because his presence has a tendency to intimidate a lot of people. This is clearly someone who has a lot of emotional demons, but is he still harboring some secrets?

Well, one of the things that we tend to know about Beacon 23 in general is that with a lot of these characters, there is often much more to them than is clear at present. We’re not sure that we’re entering a situation here that is going to be different at all. There could be some of the same trust issues here as we’ve seen in the present with Aster and Halan.

Above all else, we really just hope that this episode is going to be one that provides us with an opportunity to get some more answers. After all, we’ve been craving some of those about the beacon and what is really going on here since the start of the show!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

