Shining Vale season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Shining Vale season 2 episode 8 — otherwise known as the big finale! So what are you going to have a chance to see here?

First and foremost, the top priority here has to of course be working to ensure that you stick the landing, especially since nothing is guaranteed. This is one of those shows that is full of big swings and has an outstanding cast led by Courteney Cox. Do we wish that there were a lot more people out there talking about it? Sure, but a lot of this is a function of the total amount of series that are out there, and it can be hard sometimes to find your way amidst all of the competition.

For a few more details about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Shining Vale season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

With time running out and walls closing in, Pat struggles to find someone she can trust, Terry’s mayoral ambitions seem to have overwhelmed his loyalty to her. Gaynor struggles with her own fate as she recognizes it may be awfully similar to Pat’s and Jake gets a second chance to decide whether he’ll play it safe for defend his family.

Is this going to be the end of the series?

For the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed as of yet, as Starz has not revealed anything insofar as the long-term future goes. We certainly think that there are some reasons to be hopeful, but we do think that patience could be required after the fact as we wait for a decision.

If there is one bit of advice we would offer to people this holiday weekend, it is encourage your friends to check the show out! People may have a little bit of extra time to do some binge-watching right now…

