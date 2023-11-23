Jack Harlow performs Halftime Show at Lions’ Thanksgiving game

Today, Jack Harlow had an opportunity to perform the Halftime Show during the Lions – Packers Thanksgiving Day game. It is a longstanding tradition to have famous musical acts perform during these NFL broadcasts and understandably so, as you are talking about games that tend to generate a lot of viewership.

So what did Harlow bring to the table here? Well, he started off here with “Tyler Herro,” but that was before going into some other numbers, as well. This was the typical sort of medley you see from people who do halftime shows, but the one thing that we’ll say here is that the smoke effects at one point didn’t help. It made a performance from a big-name artist feel a little bit more low-budget. That seemed to be the largest prevailing critique of the halftime show — it felt like a tiny fraction of what we typically get at the Super Bowl and while that’s understandable, couldn’t a little more effort have been put into the staging? It looked like there was an igloo in the background at times, despite Detroit having an indoor stadium that is probably not that cold at all.

Of course, the biggest problem that Harlow had for this halftime show was coming out at a time when the Detroit Lions, despite being heavily favored, were getting their clocks cleaned by the Green day Packers. We don’t really think that the audience was in that much of a mood for a performance.

Our overall take is this: We don’t think this is going to be a performance that anyone tells future generations about after the fact. Harlow clearly has a fanbase and some hit songs, but was this really the best venue for them? It doesn’t feel like it, at least at the moment.

