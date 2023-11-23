The War and Treaty sing National Anthem at Lions, Packers game

There are a few things that are fairly commonplace on Thanksgiving Day, including an NFL game featuring the Detroit Lions. The War and Treaty had a chance to perform the National Anthem, so what did they bring to the table here?

For those who aren’t familiar with the husband – wife singing duo, they have taken the country music world by storm over the past few years. They are also from Michigan, which we do tend to think gives the entire performance that much more authenticity. They may have watched plenty of these Lions games over the years!

Entering this performance, we did think that they were going to have some great harmonies. Somehow, they surpassed that and then some! This was a performance that was melodically simple in the sense that they didn’t try to alter the song TOO much. Yet, at the same time the vocals were outstanding and you really got a sense that they put their whole hearts into it. This was a perfect way to start off what will hopefully be a pretty outstanding game.

Also, we do tend to think that this a chance for some more people to learn about them out there. That’s one of the big appeals that comes from performing before a game like this.

As for the Lions game itself, the team is going to be playing against the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit team has played every Turkey Day for decades, and the thing that we’re the most happy about is that fans this year have a chance to watch a legitimately good team. After all, that’s not something that they had a chance to do for a really long time! They are fun, exciting, and they may have even more firepower than anyone else in the league right now.

What did you think about The War and Treaty’s National Anthem performance during the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game?

Has watching this been a tradition for you for quite a long time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







