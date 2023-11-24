Survivor 45 episode 10 spoilers: A night away?

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Survivor 45 episode 10 on CBS, is there another big twist around the corner?

Well, what we like about this one on paper is that it actually seems to be a little old-school in its approach. Hopefully, we aren’t going to see a situation in which someone loses a vote. Instead, it seems like there’s a reward that could take some castaways far away from camp for a little while, and that comes with its own highs and lows.

Want to get a little more news on what we are talking about here? Then go ahead and check out the official Survivor 45 episode 10 synopsis below:

“How Am I the Mobster?” – Castaways must navigate through a maze where they are inches away from disaster or victory to win the reward challenge and earn a night in the sanctuary. Then, castaways will need to prove they have what it takes to hold on and win immunity to be safe at tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 29 , (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Are these people going to spend the night at the Sanctuary? Here’s the risk that comes with that. If someone within the Reba 4 wins this and they don’t take their entire alliance, you do run the risk here that someone could be hurt. Sometimes, there are little things that turn the tide of the game, and we do tend to think that someone in this group is going to realize that they won’t win as a part of this potential final-four configuration.

Given just how predictable last night’s episode was, we just hope that there are a few more exciting moments coming up.

As we prepare for Survivor 45 episode 10, would you want to spend any time away from the camp?

