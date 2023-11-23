Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Sheryl Lee Ralph is Mrs. Claus!

We knew that the 2023 edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade gave us an opportunity for fun stuff, including Sheryl Lee Ralph as Mrs. Claus!

Earlier on during the NBC broadcast, we had heard Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker tease some sort of big surprise at the end of the show. Then, we got a chance to see that with the final float and the Abbott Elementary star waving to the crowd in a holiday outfit. Wasn’t this delightful? It was a chance to see a familiar face get into the spirit of Christmas a little bit, and we appreciate any sort of subtle twist on a classic tradition.

In general, we did get the sense that the producers of the parade this year were flexible on a few different things, including the extended performance by Cher during the end and also an earlier start for some of the floats. Because we got a longer parade broadcast in general this year, it did allow for the show to breathe a little bit more.

If you are missing Ralph’s hit show, just remember that Abbott Elementary is going to return early next year. Like so many other series, it was delayed amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes for most of the year. With those now over, everyone does have an opportunity now to move forward and get back to the work that they love to do. We know that this is one of the funniest shows on TV out there, and also one of the most relatable at the same time. We are already pretty darn confident that it is going to live up to some of the hype.

(Odds are, we’re going to have a chance to see some sort of parade for what’s ahead over the weeks ahead.)

What did you think about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ending with Sheryl Lee Ralph as Mrs. Claus?

