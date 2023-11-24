Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Beyond Measure’

Want to learn a little bit more about Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 6 on Showtime next week? Well, prepare to “Beyond Measure.” We are going to be moving forward in time again and because of that, we’re going to have a chance to see a number of different surprises.

Will there be some element of romance? Of course, given that this is an epic love story told across several years. Of course, there’s also going to be a lot of drama and pain. All of these things are thrown out there collectively, and you just have to be prepared for a lot of it in advance.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 6 synopsis below right now:

It’s 1968 and Tim’s an anti-war protester sought by the FBI. Hawk and Lucy have a settled life, two children and a country house – the perfect spot for Tim to hide. Out of touch for years, Hawk wants Tim back in his life and Tim – on his way to becoming a priest – can’t resist Hawk’s charms. Marcus puts aside his career to care for his aged father while denying himself romance. Frankie becomes a counselor for “girls” left behind by society.

For those wondering, there are eight episodes total in Fellow Travelers season 1, and we imagine that over the course of the remaining three, you will see some major revelations but also great performances. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey have been nothing short of incredible so far, and we have no reason to think that this is about to change anytime soon. We just hope that everything can be tied up at the end, given that this is a limited series designed to have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. This is not a show that will likely stray that far from that, if stray at all.

