The Amazing Race 35 episode 10: A footrace in Stockholm

Even before we saw the preview for The Amazing Race 35 episode 10 tonight, we knew we’d be heading somewhere new. The question here was simply where they would end up heading.

As the preview tonight gave it away, the remaining teams are now in Stockholm, where they are going to face a number of new challenges including a language barrier, a footrace, and also potentially some more issues with communication.

So who needs to make up some ground? It is clearly Todd & Ashlie, who finished tonight in second-to-last and have to figure out ways to correct their mistakes. We do think there’s a good chance that they can, and there is oddly something endearing about watching Todd try to be goofy even in stressful environments.

As for who is going to win this whole season, we don’t know how you can be out there and imagine anyone other than Greg & John being the favorites, and for a particularly good reason. Just think about how dominant they’ve been for a good chunk of the season! They have the total package — or, at least it feels that way on the surface.

Does this season deserve a ton of praise?

Right now, our answer is absolutely, mostly because it is really doing a big chunk of what we wanted in advance. You’ve got a great cast for starters, and we also think that the 90-minute format suits it really well. All the tasks have more time to breathe, and we certainly feel like we know the teams a whole lot better than we ever did before.

Now, let’s just hope that the show finds a way to keep this momentum going as we move into the finale, which has occasionally fallen flat over the years.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 35 episode 10?

