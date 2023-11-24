Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? November 24 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We want nothing more, of course, than to get some other episodes featuring Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast.

So where should we start things off here? Well, the natural place is going ahead and sharing some of the bad news: Unfortunately, the series is off the air tonight. However, we do now know that it is targeting a mid-February return, and that means that in the weeks and months ahead, we’re going to be lucky enough to have a lot of excitement and drama to prepare for.

Is there anything more that we can share this week? Well, it is tricky. Filming is going to be kicking off within the next couple of weeks. Because of that, we are anticipating that we are going to be getting a few different updates on the story soon. That could mean something more when it comes to the cast, and then also something more when it comes to individual stories. We do think that we’re going to get some opportunities to learn a little bit more when it comes to Bode’s state behind bars, but at the same time if Gabriela or someone else is going to be able to help him get out.

Do we think that the character is going to have some good news coming his way at some point in season 2? Absolutely, but at the same time we tend to think that it may take some time. The writers probably know that they have a pretty fantastic story here and by virtue of that, why not try to milk it to the best of their ability? This is what so many people are watching for.

Rest assured that the moment something else is put out there about the series, we’ll have it for you here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







