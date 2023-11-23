The Way Home season 2 video: See new Hallmark Channel tease

While you wait for the premiere of The Way Home season 2 on Hallmark Channel in January, why not take more of a look at what’s ahead? The folks over at the cable network have provided that, and we certainly think there’s a lot of exciting stuff within.

Of course, the first order of business with this show is what happened to Jacob, and we know from the end of season 1 just how much Kat is willing to do in order to find him. If you head over to the link here, you can get a reminder in a new preview released by the network.

By and large, this video serves as a great way to refresh yourself on some of the show’s central themes and ideas, including family, making the most of your time, and the importance of relationships. The intergenerational aspect of it feels unique, and that’s without even noting all of the time travel that effectively makes this different from every other thing that the Hallmark Channel has put on the air over the last several years. They want this show to stand out and somewhat break away from the norm.

So when will we get even more news on what’s ahead? We tend to think that at some point next month, more details on The Way Home will start to become clear. With the massive success of the first season, we absolutely think that they will do whatever they can to further ensure that this is a success. After all, why wouldn’t they? This is a project that is clearly going to bring a lot to the table, and will hopefully warm a few hearts along the way.

