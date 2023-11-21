The Way Home season 2 premiere date confirmed; new details

If you have been excited for a little while now to see The Way Home season 2 at Hallmark Channel, the latest headlines should make you very-much excited!

According to a report from Deadline, the time-travel family drama starring Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell, and others will be back on Sunday, January 21 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Filming has been underway on the second season for a while now thanks to an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement during the strike, and this has allowed the show to keep roughly the same airing window that it had for season 2.

Want to learn a little more about what the story will hold? Then check out the logline, per the aforementioned website:

Season two starts where season one finale left off, with Kat Landry exclaiming to her mom Del that she knows what happened to Jacob Landry. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised.

In a statement, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media had the following to say about the show’s return:

“The first season of The Way Home, exceeded all our expectations on every level … The hard work of our talented writers, cast and entire crew gave viewers a compelling family drama they instantly became invested in and created a passionate fan base that grew with each and every episode.”

Meanwhile, Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media added the following:

“We all fell in love with the Landry women and their complex, emotional story and are thrilled that it resonated so strongly with viewers … We can’t wait for fans to continue this journey, which is filled with more heartfelt drama, emotion and mystery. Season two does not disappoint.”

What we do love about The Way Home in general is that it allows Hallmark to continue to provide some of the same heartwarming programming it has over the years, while also stretching them into different genres and ideas. Isn’t there something exciting about that?

