Doctor Who spoilers: How David Tennant returned for anniversary

As many of you at this point more than likely know, there is an epic Doctor Who event like no other happening soon! With the 60th anniversary taking place this weekend, isn’t it nice to know that we’re going to see familiar faces like Catherine Tate and David Tennant involved again? You already have showrunner Russell T. Davies coming back to the program and now, you are adding some other familiar faces to the mix.

So how did all of this happen? Well, it honestly started back during the global health crisis, when the aforementioned trio all got involved live-tweeting an episode. Here is some of what David had to say on the subject per Entertainment Weekly:

“Russell T Davies got involved, and then Catherine Tate and I got involved, and we all tweeted along to an episode … That led to a conversation between Russell and Catherine going, wasn’t that great, wouldn’t it be great to get the band back together for one last hurrah, which I think was only meant as an aspirational bit of fun really … It snowballed and, before we knew it, we were coming back to the show with the Doctor and Donna. Russell was running the show again and we were doing three in a row!”

This event does seem like a perfect farewell for Tennant and Tate, even if David is technically not playing the Tenth Doctor — rather, his Fourteenth Doctor will likely have some elements of his previous iteration, but also things that help him to stand out from the pack. In the end, these three episodes are going to be both nostalgic and also really future-forward, as Davies will be setting up some events that are really important down the road.

After all, remember that at the end of all of this, you are going to see the first appearance of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. He will then take over full-time come Christmas.

